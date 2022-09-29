 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Feline Friday

Feline Friday

  • 0

Roxy, domestic short hair

Foxy Roxy is a 2-year-old Russian blue. While she’s not fond of being held, she will gladly accept scratches behind her ears and belly rubs. This beauty is a svelte 7 pounds and will make a great addition to just about any home. She doesn’t mind other cats and really just craves human attention. Roxy is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Frazzle, domestic short hair

Having a bad day? Need some furry love to cure what’s ailing you? Frazzle can fit that bill. This sweet, 5-month-old is 4 pounds of furry therapy. She is solid black with a speck of white fur on her chest. Her purrs are endless. She loves to be loved and petted. She really wants a forever home of her own but doesn’t mind sharing with another cat. Frazzle is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-483-3491.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SML Wine Festival sees a successful return

SML Wine Festival sees a successful return

Crowds packed in to Mariner’s Landing for Smith Mountain Lake’s first wine festival in more than two years on Sept. 17 and 18. It was a return of one of the lake’s most popular traditions at an all new location.

Watch Now: Related Video

Gangsta's Paradise rapper Coolio dead at 59