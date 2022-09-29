Feline Friday

Foxy Roxy is a 2-year-old Russian blue. While she’s not fond of being held, she will gladly accept scratches behind her ears and belly rubs. This beauty is a svelte 7 pounds and will make a great addition to just about any home. She doesn’t mind other cats and really just craves human attention. Roxy is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Having a bad day? Need some furry love to cure what’s ailing you? Frazzle can fit that bill. This sweet, 5-month-old is 4 pounds of furry therapy. She is solid black with a speck of white fur on her chest. Her purrs are endless. She loves to be loved and petted. She really wants a forever home of her own but doesn’t mind sharing with another cat. Frazzle is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.