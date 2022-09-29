Feline Friday

Roxy, domestic short hair
Foxy Roxy is a 2-year-old Russian blue. While she’s not fond of being held, she will gladly accept scratches behind her ears and belly rubs. This beauty is a svelte 7 pounds and will make a great addition to just about any home. She doesn’t mind other cats and really just craves human attention. Roxy is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Frazzle, domestic short hair
Having a bad day? Need some furry love to cure what’s ailing you? Frazzle can fit that bill. This sweet, 5-month-old is 4 pounds of furry therapy. She is solid black with a speck of white fur on her chest. Her purrs are endless. She loves to be loved and petted. She really wants a forever home of her own but doesn’t mind sharing with another cat. Frazzle is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-483-3491.