Feline Friday

Merci, domestic short hair Merci’s name in French means “thank you.” And if Merci could talk, he would thank his rescuers for saving him and giving him a second chance at life. Merci is a handsome gray and white tabby boy who would prefer a warm, safe home to life outside fending for himself. He wishes for nothing more than some regular head scratches and a full food bowl. Merci is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Tilly, domestic short hairTilly doesn’t miss anything at the adoption center, including humans who stop by to say hello to her. She is really hoping that the right person comes along and wants to give her a safe, warm home where she can be adored for the rest of her days. In return, Tilly will provide unlimited purring and constant companionship. She is a sweet girl who just wants a second chance. Tilly is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.