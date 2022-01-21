Feline Friday

Aubrey, domestic short hair

Aubrey is an 18-month-old dilute gray tabby girl. She came to the adoption center with a litter of kittens and while they have all found homes of their own, Aubrey is still waiting. She currently lives in the community cat room; however, she would prefer a home of her own and to be an only kitty. Aubrey is spayed, vaccinated, house trained and microchipped.

Bonnie Blue, domestic short hair

Bonnie Blue has one of those expressions that might give others the impression that she isn’t friendly, but she really is! In fact, Bonnie Blue craves and adores attention. She would rather be with her person than play with toys. Like long naps in the sun? Bonnie Blue would love to be a companion in that activity. Bonnie is spayed, vaccinated, house trained and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.