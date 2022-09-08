Feline Friday

Oliver has that debonair look of someone who is well-heeled and has traveled the world. This charming 2-year old has a quiet, laid-back personality and would likely prefer a full bowl of food over toys any day. Oliver packs a lot of love in his 12-pound frame and would make a lucky catch. He is also neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Is it luck or fate? Nope, it’s Kismet! This fun little 3-month-old weighs about 4 pounds and loves to pounce, play and run around chasing after his toys and his kitten friends at the adoption center. Kismet would likely do best if adopted with one of his pals so they can keep each other occupied and prevent the other from climbing the curtains. Kismet is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.