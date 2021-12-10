 Skip to main content
Feline Friday
Dexter, domestic short hair

Dexter is a black and white tuxedo kitty who loves to lounge around, look at the birds outside and take long naps in the sun. He’s a low-key kitty who enjoys people and his kibble. He doesn’t mind other cats and would love an indoor-only home. Dexter is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Odessa, domestic long hair

Odessa is a princess without the princess attitude. She’s a beautiful orange tabby girl who excels at chilling out. She gets along with other cats, but really just wants to have a home to call her own for the holidays. Odessa is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com.

