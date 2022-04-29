Feline Friday

Cattus, domestic long hair
Gorgeous, gentle, lovable Cattus is quite the lady. She is just about perfect in every way — neat, clean and sweet. She’d do well in just about any home. Although she might be leery of dogs at first, she gets along with other cats. As with bringing any new pet home, it just takes time but Cattus is ready for the challenge. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Gertie, domestic short hair
Petite Gertie is as pretty as she is friendly. This little girl has beautiful dilute tortoiseshell markings. Dilute torties as they’re called are known for their unique and quirky but cool personalities, and Gertie is no exception. She loves toys of all shapes and sizes — feathers, fuzzy mice, balls that have bells in them to bat around. Gertie is about playtime! She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained, too.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.