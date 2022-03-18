Feline Friday

Luna and her mom, Dr. Grey, are a bonded pair of kitties who need to find a home together because they rely on each other for support. Luna is a beautiful dilute tabby girl with a sunny disposition. She helps her mom, who is the shy one, come out of her shell. Luna and Dr. Grey are both spayed, vaccinated, house trained and microchipped.

Dempsey is all about playtime and fun. He’s a younger fellow who gets along with other cats and kittens. With pretty gray swirls in his fur, he’s handsome, too. He’d rather spend his days indoors where he can be safe playing with furry toy mice and balls that jingle. He also wouldn’t mind being adopted with a friend to keep him company. Dempsey is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.