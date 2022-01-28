Feline Friday

Meryl, domestic medium hair

Meryl and her bestie, Maxwell, want to be adopted together because they depend on each other for their security and well-being. Besides, what’s better than one kitten? Two kittens who love and adore each other! Meryl has the softest, prettiest tri-colored fur. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Maxwell, domestic short hair

Maxwell has a penchant for all things fun. Toy balls that jingle, feathers and fuzzy mice are among her favorites. Another is her sister Meryl. These two prefer to be adopted into a loving home together where they can keep each other occupied. Maxwell is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.