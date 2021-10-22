 Skip to main content
Feline Friday
102221-fnp-opn-felinefriday-tate.jpeg

Tate, domestic short hair

Tate is young, sweet and petite. She is also really pretty with gray tabby and black markings in her fur. She loves to spend time with her kitten friends at the adoption center and wouldn’t mind having a friend be adopted with her. Tate is spayed, vaccinated, house trained and microchipped.

Sling Shot, domestic short hair

This youngster is a playful girl who loves toys of all types. Sling Shot is a fluffy, dilute gray tabby girl. She plays hard, but she also loves taking long naps in the sunshine streaming through the windows at the adoption center. Sling Shot is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

