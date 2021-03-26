 Skip to main content
Feline Friday
Feline Friday

Feline Friday

Allison, domestic short hair

Beautiful Allison is what’s called a dilute tortoiseshell or tortie. She’s a lovely girl who is looking for a loving forever home. She’s about 1 year old, which means she’s still playful and active. She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Dusty, domestic short hair

Orange and white cats like Dusty have fun-loving personalities that can be super-sized. Dusty is just 2 years old and is quite a character. He’s a happy-go-lucky guy who’s only interested in a long-term relationship with a family to call his own. He’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

