Feline Friday

Beautiful Allison is what’s called a dilute tortoiseshell or tortie. She’s a lovely girl who is looking for a loving forever home. She’s about 1 year old, which means she’s still playful and active. She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Orange and white cats like Dusty have fun-loving personalities that can be super-sized. Dusty is just 2 years old and is quite a character. He’s a happy-go-lucky guy who’s only interested in a long-term relationship with a family to call his own. He’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.