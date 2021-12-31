Feline Friday

Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou? Well, this Romeo is at the adoption center, patiently waiting for a human Juliet to fall in love with him. That shouldn’t be too hard, because once the right person finds him, it will be love at first sight. Romeo gets along with other cats, is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Tot is a delightful gray tabby girl who has been at the adoption center patiently waiting for the right family to take her home. She’s been here since she was a kitten and is still playful and happy-go-lucky. She would even love to be adopted with a friend so they can keep each other company. Tot is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.