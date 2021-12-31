 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feline Friday

Feline Friday

  • 0

Romeo, domestic short hair

Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou? Well, this Romeo is at the adoption center, patiently waiting for a human Juliet to fall in love with him. That shouldn’t be too hard, because once the right person finds him, it will be love at first sight. Romeo gets along with other cats, is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Tot, domestic short hair

Tot is a delightful gray tabby girl who has been at the adoption center patiently waiting for the right family to take her home. She’s been here since she was a kitten and is still playful and happy-go-lucky. She would even love to be adopted with a friend so they can keep each other company. Tot is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supervisors OK lake development

Supervisors OK lake development

A proposed new residential subdivision in the Hardy area of Smith Mountain Lake was given the go ahead by the Franklin County Board of Supervi…

VDOT tackles slew of projects

VDOT tackles slew of projects

The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled the following work or noted changes in traffic patterns for the upcoming week.

She Doos ring Salvation Army bells

She Doos ring Salvation Army bells

The She Doos rang bells to raise money for the Salvation Army during this holiday season. The She Doos have been around Smith Mountain Lake fo…

Watch Now: Related Video

Quavo sued over alleged attack on limo driver