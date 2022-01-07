 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feline Friday

Foxy, domestic short hair

Foxy is indeed living up to her name. This gorgeous tri-colored girl has the prettiest markings of yellow, white and black. She’s an older lady so she really is low-maintenance and low-key, wanting nothing more than some affection, food and fresh water. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Sheba, domestic short hair

Sheba is a beautiful, older gal who has naptime on her mind. She’s a gentle baby who enjoys taking long leisurely naps in the sun and hanging out with her older cat friends. She has Siamese markings as well as beautiful blue eyes. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

