Feline Friday

Otono in Spanish means fall, and, as a tortoiseshell colored kitty, has the markings of a beautiful fall day. Otono has a wonderful personality and at 8 months old, is still a playful kitten who loves all types of toys. She enjoys playing with other cats and gets along wonderfully with everyone. She would love to have her ultimate Christmas gift—a loving home of her own. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

It’s not often that you see a Russian blue kitty as a girl, but that’s Davin. This little cutie is 8 months old and has lived most of her time at the adoption center in a cat condo. What she really craves is room to stretch her legs in a home of her own. Russian blue kitties have wonderful personalities and make excellent companions. She also loves the company of other cats. Davin is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.