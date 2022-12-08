 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feline Friday

Feline Friday

  • 0

Otono, domestic short hair

Otono in Spanish means fall, and, as a tortoiseshell colored kitty, has the markings of a beautiful fall day. Otono has a wonderful personality and at 8 months old, is still a playful kitten who loves all types of toys. She enjoys playing with other cats and gets along wonderfully with everyone. She would love to have her ultimate Christmas gift—a loving home of her own. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Davin, domestic short hair

It’s not often that you see a Russian blue kitty as a girl, but that’s Davin. This little cutie is 8 months old and has lived most of her time at the adoption center in a cat condo. What she really craves is room to stretch her legs in a home of her own. Russian blue kitties have wonderful personalities and make excellent companions. She also loves the company of other cats. Davin is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-483-3491.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Roundabout nears completion in Wirtz

Roundabout nears completion in Wirtz

A new roundabout is beginning to take shape at the intersection of Brooks Mill Road and Burnt Chimney Road in Wirtz. It will be the second in the area constructed to improve safety at once dangerous intersections.

Watch Now: Related Video

RGGI advocates gather before the state air pollution control board meeting