Feline Friday

Covet, domestic short hair

Covet is a youngster who enjoys attention and toys of all shapes and sizes. She is playful with other cats and kittens and wouldn’t mind being adopted with a friend. This solid white beauty has silky fur and beautiful yellow-green eyes. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Alice, domestic short hair

Alice, named for the character in Alice in Wonderland, dreams of a home filled with love and attention for her. She dreams of a soft, warm bed of her own. Alice would love to have an indoor-only home where she can stay safe. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.