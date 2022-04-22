Feline Friday

With her pretty red collar with a bell on it, Oreo found herself looking for a new home through no fault of her own. She has the softest and prettiest fur that she keeps immaculately groomed at all times. Oreo is a bit of a diva, but she has earned that right because she has the sweetest personality. A soft bed, a warm lap and a loving home is all she’s looking for. She doesn’t mind other cats. She also is been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.