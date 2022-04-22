Feline Friday

Oreo, domestic medium hair
With her pretty red collar with a bell on it, Oreo found herself looking for a new home through no fault of her own. She has the softest and prettiest fur that she keeps immaculately groomed at all times. Oreo is a bit of a diva, but she has earned that right because she has the sweetest personality. A soft bed, a warm lap and a loving home is all she’s looking for. She doesn’t mind other cats. She also is been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Schwarz, domestic short hair
Schwarz might look terrified in his online profile. That’s because this guy is camera-shy. He’d prefer a friendly human to give him endless chin and ear scratches. And quite frankly, the adoption center with all of its noise scares this poor fellow. Schwarz also is a tri-paw (three paws) but he doesn’t let that stop him from getting around. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.