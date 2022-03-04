Feline Friday

One look at this beauty and it's obvious Ava is a lover. She loves all things -- lying in the sun, playing with toys and taking long, luxurious cat naps. She doesn't need much. She just wants a warm bed, a loving human, endless bowls of cat food and lots of love. Ava is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Beauty lives up to her wonderful name. She is a beauty, inside and out! She has a wonderful spot (beauty mark) on her nose and is solid black. In ancient times, black cats were believed to bring good luck to their owners, and that is actually still true today! Beauty wants to bring some loving humans good luck in exchange for a safe, indoor home. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.