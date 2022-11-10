Feline Friday

Rabbit, domestic short hair

Rabbit’s expression, which is also called a blep in cat lingo, sums up how she feels about life at the adoption center. She loves the people, the attention and the food she gets, but she would really prefer a home of her own. Rabbit is 6 months old and is a Russian blue and domestic short hair mix. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She also gets along well with other cats and kittens and would love to be adopted with one of her friends.

Catbird, domestic short hair

With downy soft fur and an expression that is pure curiosity, Catbird is one of the staff favorites at the adoption center. He plays almost non-stop in his cat condo with his toys but he would love to have a home of his own where he is free to run and play outside the confines of his cage. Catbird gets along with other cats and kittens and absolutely adores all types of toys. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.