Feline Friday
Feline Friday

  • Updated
Greyson, domestic short hair

Meet the personable, vivacious Greyson. This handsome fellow is wonderfully lovable and just wants nothing more than a warm bed in a caring forever home. He has wonderful markings, including a beauty mark on his face. He doesn't mind the company of other cats and is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

PJ, domestic short hair

PJ is a tiny gray tabby with a big personality. He loves to play with his toys and his kitten friends. In fact, he'd prefer to be adopted with another friend so they can keep each other company. PJ is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. If you're looking for a forever baby, PJ is it.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

