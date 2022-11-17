Feline Friday

Chicken says kittens are cute and playful, but he recommends someone with a more mature attitude. Chicken really loves people and to be petted. He’s often overlooked because he’s considered older (he’s 4). He loves the laid-back lifestyle of cat-napping in the sun, occasional head scratches and a bowl of kibble. He doesn’t mind other cats either. Chicken is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Charcoal is a 1-year-old, solid black boy with a splash of white on his chest. He has gorgeous eyes and while shy at first, he wants to know people who come to see him mean him no harm. Black cats have the best personalities, and if given the chance, Charcoal will shine like the diamond he is. Charcoal gets along with other cats, is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.