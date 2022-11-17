 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feline Friday

Feline Friday

  • 0

Chicken, domestic short hair

Chicken says kittens are cute and playful, but he recommends someone with a more mature attitude. Chicken really loves people and to be petted. He’s often overlooked because he’s considered older (he’s 4). He loves the laid-back lifestyle of cat-napping in the sun, occasional head scratches and a bowl of kibble. He doesn’t mind other cats either. Chicken is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Charcoal, domestic short hair

Charcoal is a 1-year-old, solid black boy with a splash of white on his chest. He has gorgeous eyes and while shy at first, he wants to know people who come to see him mean him no harm. Black cats have the best personalities, and if given the chance, Charcoal will shine like the diamond he is. Charcoal gets along with other cats, is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

People are also reading…

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-483-3491.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Furry Friends

Furry Friends

We’re not sure why Jonah has his frowny face on. Maybe it’s because he’s still waiting for adoption? In his short life, he’s been patiently wa…