Feline Friday

Chloe is quickly becoming a staff favorite at the adoption center. Her meows mimic birds chirping and her purr is nonstop. She loves to sit on laps and cuddle with her four-legged friends, including the shelter dogs. She is a calico beauty who is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She would love a home of her own.

One look into Dusty’s eyes and it’s clear that he would rather be in a quiet, indoor home with just his people. Dusty is friendly but the adoption center can be overwhelming for a kitty who likes peace. He doesn’t mind other cats and is also neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.