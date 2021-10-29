Feline Friday

Baby Nova, domestic short hair
Baby Nova is a solid black beauty who is as sweet as she is gorgeous. She gets along with other cats and kittens. She loves toys of all types and would love a forever family to call her own. Baby Nova is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Figaro, domestic short hair
Orange tabbies tend to make some wonderful pets, and Figaro is no exception. Figaro is still quite young, which means he is all about playtime with his toys and his kitten friends. Figaro is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
