Ferguson named YMCA branch coordinator

The Franklin County Family YMCA recently announced that Stephanie Ferguson will be its new branch coordinator at the Smith Mountain Lake YMCA.

“As a native of Franklin County, I am elated to join the YMCA family. This county is full of amazing people and endless opportunities to help them with a healthy life and community engagement,” Ferguson said. “This is a great branch with great members and great faculty. I’m really honored to be here.”

Her experience with the YMCA started when she was a volunteer who participated in multiple fundraising events, including the Oktoberfest 5K trail race and festival, Winterfest 5K and 10K races and the Smith Mountain Lake Glacier Plunge.

Her interest in YMCA programming peaked during her participation in a six-week trapeze yoga program that was held at the lake location. “Taking the yoga class helped me realize how important being a part of something really is,” she said.

Even after assuming her new role, Ferguson is continuing to take the yoga class. For those who are interested in trapeze yoga, she said, “It’s very intimidating when you see it at first, but it is an unbelievably good time. My suggestion is to go ahead and try it. You’ll be surprised at what your body can do. I feel like everyone is a lot stronger than they think they are,” she said.