Ferrum adds two new graduate programs

Ferrum College is adding two more graduate programs, bringing its roster up to four.

All four graduate degrees are only offered online, and each can be completed in one year.

“We were officially approved in December 2019 to offer them [graduate programs],” Ferrum College Dean of Graduate and Professional Studies Sandra Via said.

Ferrum started with a master of science in psychology and an education specialist degree in teacher leadership and coaching, first offered in mid-2020. Ferrum is now adding two more graduate programs: a master of science in athletic coaching and a master of education in curriculum and instruction.

“[Athletic coaching] is a growing field, primarily because people are starting to see student athletes as more than just athletes or students,” Via said. “...They’re starting to see them as a whole person. And our coaching master’s is designed to take a holistic approach to coaching.”

Via added that roughly 60% of Ferrum’s students are athletes, many of whom have an extra year of eligibility due to COVID.

“They’re looking at getting their master’s using that extra year,” Via said.

Meanwhile, the master’s in curriculum and instruction acts as a bridge between Ferrum’s undergraduate teacher education program and the education specialist degree added in 2020.

The graduate programs aren’t just for current Ferrum students, though.

“More and more people need additional skills as they progress in their careers, and we want to pay attention to that,” Ferrum College President David Johns said. “...One of our strategic plan priorities is to stay connected through a lifetime.”

The needs of students, alums and the surrounding community have helped inform the education and health care graduate program areas launched so far.

“Education is a priority to the college as part of its history but also in the region, because we have an established agreement with Franklin County that we collaborate with them,” Via said.

Meanwhile, the need for rural mental health care providers influenced the introduction of the master’s of psychology in 2020.

“And we had the faculty that were excited about doing it and again it was probably one of our bigger programs,” Via said.

Johns and Via acknowledged the irony of expanding on the college’s education and health care offerings just in time for the COVID-19 pandemic, which has profoundly impacted both industries.

“You launch during a pandemic so people are worried about their jobs and how they’re not going to be able to afford it [a degree]. Some people took advantage and did go ahead and enroll,” Via said.

On the other hand, around the same time Ferrum obtained permission to launch graduate degrees, the college received approval to offer all its programs entirely online. It was a stroke of luck that kept COVID from impeding the introduction of the then-brand new psychology and teacher leadership and coaching degrees.

Now, Via said, the graduate programs are starting to build momentum.

“Psychology has five new students staring,” Via said. “...So we’ll have roughly 12 students in that program across two cohorts.”

One student is enrolled and two have expressed interest in the education specialist degree. Between 10 and 15 students are expected to take up the athletic coaching master’s, while the curriculum and instruction degree should attract eight to 10 students.

And Ferrum is already thinking about what graduate programs to add next.

“Part of it is looking at what our students are interested in and what they’re asking for, and what builds on strengths we have already as an institution,” Johns said.

