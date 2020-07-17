Ferrum author receives accolades for her indie novel

Ferrum author Jane Fenton was named a finalist in the 2020 Next Generation Indie Book Awards for her indie book, “Repo Girl.”
The book was named by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group as one of the best indie books of 2020. Fenton won the honor in the Chick Lit category.
The 2020 Next Generation Indie Book Awards is the world’s largest book awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors. The winners and finalists were honored June 26 in an online event that was streamed live on Facebook.
“This is the first book award I have received, and I feel honored to have my book recognized as one of the top indie books in such a reputable awards program,” Fenton said. “Even though I was disappointed that the gala planned in Chicago was canceled (due to the coronavirus pandemic), my family helped make the night extra special by celebrating with me at home as we watched the virtual awards program on Facebook Live.”
“Repo Girl” is the second book in the Repo Girl series. It takes place in Roanoke and follows the misadventures of rookie repo agent Andrea (Andi) Sloan as she deals with debt, dating and dead bodies. Sloan finds herself drawn to handsome rock star, Cooper Barnett, as he continually pops up in her life when she least expects it. Their budding relationship becomes even more complicated when Barnett talks Sloan into letting him ride along on one of her repos, and they come across a naked, dead body. When the police don’t seem to be making any headway on finding the real killer, Sloan begins to do her own investigating – much to the frustration of the homicide detective in charge.
The closer she gets to discovering the killer, the more her own life is in danger. Time is running out. And she must figure out who the killer is before she goes to prison for a crime she didn’t commit or, worse, becomes the next dead body.
“’Repo Girl’ took me five years to write,” Fenton said. “Mostly because I had a lot of learning to do.
In 2013, Fenton said she entered a “Pulp and Paper Fiction” Writing Contest, sponsored by Roanoke’s Community School. She was given 48 hours to write a complete novel that had to take place in Roanoke City. This is when she said she came up with the idea for the main character of Andi Sloan.
“Let’s just say that the story I wrote in 48 hours was terrible,” Fenton said. “I had some great ideas, but there were loads of mistakes, not much of a plot, and a lot of telling rather than showing. I spent the next five years learning how to write, develop plots and create character arcs.”
Fenton said she is grateful to that contest as it showed her that she was capable of writing a complete novel and it gave her the basis for her best-selling “Repo Girl” series.
“Attending the conference gave me the inspiration and confidence to finally go after my dream of publishing a book,” she said. “I have been an avid reader and enjoyed writing stories my entire life. Like a lot of people, I always imagined I’d write a book someday.”
“Repo Girl,” published by Blue Morpho Books, is Fenton’s first published book. It is followed by its sequel, “A Repo Girl Christmas” and “Crazy For You,” a Mystique Books novel.
Fenton said that now is the best time to be an author.
“There are so many resources available online to help guide new authors and publishers through each step of successfully writing, publishing, distributing and marketing their books,” she said. “I always encourage every aspiring author that I meet to go for it.”
Readers can connect with Fenton directly and learn about new book release dates and giveaways on Facebook at JaneFentonBooks or at JaneFenton.org.
E-books are available on Amazon and can be read on a Kindle or on the free Kindle app.
Paperbacks and audiobooks can also be purchased on Amazon and almost everywhere else books are sold.
Copies of Fenton’s paperback books are also available at the Franklin County Public Library in Rocky Mount.
The Next Generation Indie Book Awards are judged by leaders of the indie book publishing industry, including many with careers at major publishing houses. Fenton’s winning novel was judged for its content by judges, including expert editors, writers and publishers in the book publishing industry.
This is the 13th year of the nonprofit book awards program. Outskirts Press, an independent book publisher that provides services for self-publishing authors, was a Silver Sponsor of this year’s awards.
Indie books include small presses, larger independent publishers, university presses, e-book publishers and self-published authors.
A complete list of winners and finalists is available at indiebookawards.com.
Entries are now being accepted for the 2021 Next Generation Indie Book Awards. The awards are open to books released in 2019, 2020 or 2021 from independent authors and publishers worldwide.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.