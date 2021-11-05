Ferrum church celebrates 125 years

To celebrate its church’s 125th anniversary, members of St. James United Methodist Church in Ferrum opened a time capsule that had been buried in 1996 for the church’s centennial celebration.

Included in the capsule were a history booklet about the church’s first 100 years, lots of pictures of people from the 100th anniversary celebration and articles from newspapers about current events from that time period. There were a number of articles about the Olympics in 1996 because that was the 100th anniversary of the rebirth of the modern Olympic Games.

Reverend Emeritus Burton White, husband of Mary White, the church’s minister, said, “Plans are underway to assemble another time capsule, but this time it will be buried for five years.”

It’s not known yet what items will be in the next time capsule, but there’s talk about including things relating to COVID, such as a mask.

The biggest change for the church in the last 25 years is that in 2008 it returned to meeting year round at the church building after having alternated between the church and on campus at Ferrum College’s Vaughn Chapel.