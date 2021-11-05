Ferrum church celebrates 125 years

To celebrate its church’s 125th anniversary, members of St. James United Methodist Church in Ferrum opened a time capsule that had been buried in 1996 for the church’s centennial celebration.
Included in the capsule were a history booklet about the church’s first 100 years, lots of pictures of people from the 100th anniversary celebration and articles from newspapers about current events from that time period. There were a number of articles about the Olympics in 1996 because that was the 100th anniversary of the rebirth of the modern Olympic Games.
Reverend Emeritus Burton White, husband of Mary White, the church’s minister, said, “Plans are underway to assemble another time capsule, but this time it will be buried for five years.”
It’s not known yet what items will be in the next time capsule, but there’s talk about including things relating to COVID, such as a mask.
The biggest change for the church in the last 25 years is that in 2008 it returned to meeting year round at the church building after having alternated between the church and on campus at Ferrum College’s Vaughn Chapel.
Church members are active in the community, with involvement at Ferrum College, in service organizations and with St. James Community Center located near the church at 9593 Franklin Street.
The center has made building improvements and is open Wednesdays from 9a.m. to noon. Food and clothing are available at the center for no charge.
Ferrum College and other organizations and individuals assist the center with donations of food. Peggy Smith has been a member of the church since 1992 and said, “I’m constantly amazed at how a community with such a small population continues to donate clothing and food.”
Smith also said that in addition to the cemetery and community center, the church also has a picnic shelter for community use. To use the shelter, call the church at 540-365-9954.
Kitty Martin has belonged to the church for 65 years and is one of its most senior members. In describing the church, she said, “It’s been everything to me. It’s always been there. We are a family.”
Minister Mary White, described the church as, “being a ‘family’ church – being welcoming to anybody at any place in their lives.”
St. James United Methodist Church is located across the street from the Ferrum Fire Department at 9625 Franklin Street and may be reached at 540-365-9954. Services are held on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m.