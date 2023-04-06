Ferrum College’s new Panther Promise program will provide free in-state tuition to qualifying students for the 2023-24 academic year.

Ferrum College President Mirta Martin unveiled the program Wednesday at the college. She said Panther Promise is a natural continuation of the college’s legacy of offering an accessible, affordable and excellent education.

“Today, Ferrum College is proud to affirm its identity as Virginia’s College of Opportunity,” Martin said. “In a time when there are a multitude of challenges facing students and their families, as well as extended support systems, Ferrum College is committed to providing affordable access to higher education.”

While the goal of the program is to make college more affordable for qualifying students, it will also help to bolster Ferrum College’s shrinking student population. The number of students is nearly half of what it was a decade ago with the current count of approximately 800 students.

The annual estimated cost for tuition at Ferrum College is $37,400. The average cost of room and board is estimated at $13,230.

Those Virginia residents who qualify for the program will have an estimated family contribution of $2,900 or less on their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Students can fill out their FAFSA to see if they qualify.