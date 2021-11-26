Ferrum College professor reflects on time in Brussels

Clay Britton, a professor and the program coordinator for biology and agricultural science, said Durham will provide students with new perspectives and experiences so that they can broaden their knowledge-base in understanding where they can make the greatest positive impact as stewards in agriculture.

Durham described his time in Brussels as “invigorating,” saying, “Brussels is the seat of the European Union Parliament, very cosmopolitan and a fitting backdrop for policy discussions that have far-ranging significance for GFN participants.”

The biggest takeaway from the trip for Durham was witnessing the very divergent issues and priorities among the participants. He said, “For example (and I’m generalizing), Canada, the U.S. and African nations were interested in technology transfer – getting value-added seeds and equipment from R&D into the hands of farmers. European and South American participants were more centered on climate change and carbon capture. That’s not to say these are incompatible goals, the challenge is to craft inclusive policy sensitive to the needs of all stakeholders.”

The time in Brussels was not the only part of what it means to be a GFN Roundtable fellow. Fellows met for four virtual sessions before meeting face-to-face and developing a plan to continue working together.