Ferrum College professors with ties to Ukraine reflect on Russian invasion

FERRUM — These days, family is the first thing people ask Roman Bohdan about.

“Is my family safe? That’s, in most cases, the first question,” Bohdan said.

Bohdan is an assistant professor of business at Ferrum College. He has lived in the U.S. since 2014, but comes from Lviv in western Ukraine, a county currently being invaded by its eastern neighbor, Russia. Russian forces haven’t reached Lviv yet, but Bohdan said he has been making daily calls to his mother, who still lives there.

“They’ve decided to stay until it’s not safe. They don’t want to be refugees,” Bohdan said. “...For the younger generation it’s easier to adapt and start from the beginning, but for them it’s very difficult. ... I was asking my mom to just leave but I realized it’s not that easy.”

Bohdan moved to New Orleans eight years ago, where he earned his doctorate in financial economics. He came to Virginia four years ago to teach at Ferrum College. He’s not the only Ferrum College staff member from near Ukraine, but Mariya Dzhyoyeva, assistant professor of modern languages at Ferrum College, is much newer to the area, having come to Virginia from Toronto four months ago.

“I was born and grew up in Crimea where I have completed a Ph.D. in Russian linguistics. Later, I studied Spanish in the U.S. and Canada and completed a Ph.D. in Latin American literature at the University of Toronto,” Dzhyoyeva said in an email to the News-Post last Wednesday.

She identifies as Ukrainian-Canadian.

“I’m proud of the courageous fight that Ukraine is putting up and of everything Canada is doing to help,” Dzhyoyeva said. “...While most know that Crimea is a predominantly Russian-speaking region, many outside the peninsula don’t realize that it has a very unique and well-defined regional identity that I cannot categorize as either Russian or Ukrainian. ... Despite growing up as a Russian speaker and majoring in Russian, I have never seen Russia as ancestral home or identified with its culture.”

That’s part of what Dzhyoyeva wants people in the U.S. to know about the invasion of Ukraine.

“I want them to know that discrimination against Russian-speaking population that was used as an excuse for the invasion is a total and utter myth. As a Russian-speaking person who grew up, studied, and worked in Crimea under Ukraine, I can say that I have never, not once, experienced any sort of discrimination or limitations based on my first language or culture I identified with,” Dzhyoyeva said.

Rather, Dzhyoyeva said, Russia has been a cultural transgressor.

“The unique mix of cultures, from ancient Greek to medieval Italian to Turkish, Ukrainian, Tartar, and Russian was appreciated and supported by Ukraine and has been completely erased by Russia after the 2014 invasion (of Crimea),” Dzhyoyeva said.

Russia has also claimed the invasion is necessary to fight Nazis in Ukraine. Bohdan attributed the effectiveness of that claim to the “brainwashing of the Russian population” and said it’s a necessary excuse to garner support for the war against Ukraine.

“Russians would never go and fight against Ukrainians because many of them have family, some connections,” Bohdan said.

Dzhyoyeva’s perspective on the role of propaganda is further informed by having watched Russia invade Crimea in 2014.

“Despite the disinformation campaign that Russia has waged against Ukraine since the invasion of Crimea, at least two things became abundantly clear. One, alleged ukrainization has been replaced by real russification in its worst, primitive, chauvinistic form that completely disregards all moral norms. Two, international sanctions may not stop Russia. The saying that emerged in Crimea in the days following the Russian takeover, ‘Even if stones fall from the sky, that will not matter. We are with Russia,’ tells us everything we need to know about the level of influence that the state-sponsored propaganda exercises over ordinary citizens. Although there have been reports of multiple arrests of protesters within Russia, this is nowhere near to being enough to reverse the authoritarian machine,” Dzhyoyeva said.

Bohdan believes economic sanctions imposed by the U.S., United Kingdom, European Union and others will help weaken support for the war, though.

“Most of the Russia’s middle and high classes have property outside. Some even have dual citizenship. If they can’t use that they will become very angry,” Bohdan said. “More importantly, the inner circle near Putin—those oligarchs, billionaires—if they cannot access their money outside, they will not be happy.”

Bohdan also spoke about closing the airspace above Ukraine.

“There’s been shelling and bombs. Russia cannot conquer on land so they do air raids,” Bohdan said.

Bohdan believes that, and a little military help, would go a long way. He said there are many people who would fight, but the country lacks the resources to do so.

