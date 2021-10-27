Ferrum College raises over $100K

Ferrum College held a “Giving Day” on Oct. 12 to raise funds.

The college reported that it raised $109,382 from 275 donors, which is up substantially compared to the previous year. The 2020 campaign only generated $56,786 from over 260 donors.

“During a time when it seems that unity is scarce in the world, our college community has once again joined together to enrich the lives of Ferrum students,” David Johns, president, said. “They will benefit from the generosity of our alumni, employees, and friends for years to come, and I am proud of the work we’re doing to educate our future leaders.”

The theme for the day was titled “The Tie That Binds,” which is representative of the relationships that are built on the campus between the students, faculty and staff.

“Through the years, spanning decades and generations, it is our shared experience that brings us all together as members of the Ferrum family,” Wilson Paine, vice president for institutional advancement and external relations, said. “The support we continue to receive is just astounding, and I am proud of our collective commitment to Ferrum students.”