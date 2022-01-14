Ferrum Elementary releases Honor Roll, Principal's List

Ferrum Elementary School recently released the names of students on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the second quarter.
3rd grade Honor Roll: Hunter Arrington, Damion Bonner, Luke Dameron, Angel Detournillon, Ryder Hale, Kennedy Moore, Hazel-Mae Paugh, Remi Pendry, Ava Tinsley, John Tyree
4th grade Honor Roll: Evan Cloutier, Alexander Diaz, Madison Dillon, Pierce Gardner, Aubrey Haynes, Ethan Lambert, Cheyanne McGee, Jayden Ramey-Spencer. Kensley Shortt, Karla Vazquez, Jayden Williams, Roselyn Winfield, Robert Womble
5th grade Honor Roll: Zhoe Brown, Emma Gordon, Ava Whorley, Brady Woods
3rd grade Principal’s List: Emma Allison, Evelyn Bowman, Ryland Brittle, Adelynn Brown, Georgia Forry, Lily Jefferis, Scarlette Maheu, Marquis Preston, Deke Woods
4th grade Principal’s List: Caretta Cook, Keenan Davis, Aubrie Grenier, Traeshawn Muse, Logan Peck, Madison Rakes, Jax Stanford
5th grade Principal’s List: Ethan Coulter, Ella Nix, James Saleeba, Charlie White, Kylie Wright