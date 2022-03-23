 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ferrum Elementary releases Honor Roll, Principal's List

  • 0

Ferrum Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal's List for the third nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year. 

Third grade Honor Roll: Hunter Arrington, Damion Bonner, Ryland Brittle, Adelynn Brown, Luke Dameron, Angel Detournillon, Lily Jefferis, Scarlette Maheu, Kennedy Moore, Hazel-Mae Paugh, Marquis Preston, Ava Tinsley, John Tyree, Deke Woods

Fourth grade Honor Roll: Evan Cloutier, Caretta Cook, Keenan Davis, Madison Dillon, Aubrie Grenier, Tyler Hash, Aubrey Haynes, Ethan Lambert, Traeshawn Muse, Dakota Strubhar, Karla Vazquez, Robert Womble

Fifth grade Honor Roll: Jaylan Bennett,  Charlie White, Addison Booth,  Ava Whorley, Austin Holland, Brady Woods, Austin Laufer,  Kylie Wright, Maddy McPherson

Third grade Principal's List: Emma Allison, Evelyn Bowman, Georgia Forry, Remi Pendry

Fourth grade Principal's List: Pierce Gardner, Logan Peck, Madison Rakes, Jax Stanford

People are also reading…

Fifth grade Principal's List: Ethan Coulter, Emma Gordon, Ella Nix, James Saleeba, Edan Young

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Faces Walkout