Ferrum Elementary releases Honor Roll, Principal's List

Ferrum Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal's List for the third nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year.
Third grade Honor Roll: Hunter Arrington, Damion Bonner, Ryland Brittle, Adelynn Brown, Luke Dameron, Angel Detournillon, Lily Jefferis, Scarlette Maheu, Kennedy Moore, Hazel-Mae Paugh, Marquis Preston, Ava Tinsley, John Tyree, Deke Woods
Fourth grade Honor Roll: Evan Cloutier, Caretta Cook, Keenan Davis, Madison Dillon, Aubrie Grenier, Tyler Hash, Aubrey Haynes, Ethan Lambert, Traeshawn Muse, Dakota Strubhar, Karla Vazquez, Robert Womble
Fifth grade Honor Roll: Jaylan Bennett, Charlie White, Addison Booth, Ava Whorley, Austin Holland, Brady Woods, Austin Laufer, Kylie Wright, Maddy McPherson
Third grade Principal's List: Emma Allison, Evelyn Bowman, Georgia Forry, Remi Pendry
Fourth grade Principal's List: Pierce Gardner, Logan Peck, Madison Rakes, Jax Stanford
Fifth grade Principal's List: Ethan Coulter, Emma Gordon, Ella Nix, James Saleeba, Edan Young