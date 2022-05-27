 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ferrum Elementary releases Honor Roll, Principal’s List

Ferrum Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the fourth nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year.

Third grade Honor Roll: Damion Bonner, Ryland Brittle, Adelynn Brown, Luke Dameron, Lily Jefferis, Hazel-Mae Paugh, Kennedy Moore, Remi Pendry, Marquis Preston, John Tyree, Ava Tinsley, Deke Woods

Fourth grade Honor Roll: Keenan Davis, Keith Dillon, Madison Dillon, Pierce Gardner, Aubrie Grenier, Sophia Harper, Tyler Hash, Aubrey Haynes, Ethan Lambert, Cheyanne McGee, Kensley Shortt, Dakota Strubhar, Karla Vazquez, Karenza Wallace, Roselyn Winfield, Robert Womble

Fifth grade Honor Roll: Addison Booth, Zhoe Brown, Jaylan Bennet, Caleb Carl, Ethan Coulter, Eme Flores, Lexi Green, Ava Whorley, Kylie Wright, Caiden Young

Third grade Principal’s List: Emma Allison, Hunter Arrington, Evelyn Bowman, Georgia Forry, Scarlette Maheu

Fourth grade Principal’s List: Evan Cloutier, Caretta Cook, Traeshawn Muse, Logan Peck, Madison Rakes, Jax Stanford

Fifth grade Principal’s List: Emma Gordon, Austin Holland, Ella Nix, James Saleeba, Charlie White, Brady Woods, Edan Young

Third grade all-year A/B Honor Roll: Hunter Arrington, Damion Bonner, Evelyn Bowman, Adelynn Brown, Luke Dameron, Lily Jefferis, Scarlette Maheu, Kennedy Moore, Hazel-Mae Paugh, Remi Pendry, Marquis Preston, Ava Tinsley, John Tyree, Deke Woods

Fourth grade all-year A/B Honor Roll: Evan Cloutier, Caretta Cook, Keenan Davis, Madison Dillon, Pierce Gardner, Aubrey Grenier, Aubrey Haynes, Ethan Lambert, Traeshawn Muse, Logan Peck, Madison Rakes, Jax Stanford, Karla Vazquez, Robert Womble

Fifth grade all-year A/B Honor Roll: Zhoe Brown, Ethan Coulter, Emma Gordon, Austin Holland, Charlie White, Ava Whorely, Brady Woods, Kylie Wright

Third grade all-year Principal’s List: Emma Allison, Georgia Forry

Fifth grade all-year Principal’s List: Ella Nix, James Saleeba, Edan Young

