Ferrum, Henry elementary schools to move toward competency-based learning

Ferrum and Henry elementary schools were recently awarded a grant from the Virginia Department of Education that stands to break the mold of the traditional classroom structure.
Students in second through fifth grades at both schools will pilot a new learning model that embraces a personalized, competency-based education.
“We are excited by the opportunity to move toward competency-based education,” said Henry Elementary Principal Robin Whitmer. “We feel that this was an indication of our schools’ willingness to embrace change and empower our learners.”
Last winter, Franklin County teachers and administrators were given the opportunity and encouraged to think innovatively and to dream. Proposals were written by teams of principals and teachers at both Ferrum and Henry.
Teams from both schools felt that students should be encouraged to take risks, problem-solve, work collaboratively, explore, explain, elaborate and evaluate, Whitmer said.
“Engaging, deep, challenging learning prepares students for an unknown, ever-evolving future,” she said. “The knowledge that the careers and their expected skill sets may not exist today requires educators and education to go beyond the traditional. The students’ instruction should reside at the top of Bloom’s Taxonomy.”
Other ideas included opportunities for cross-grade level curriculum exploration and experiences.
“Meeting competencies rather than grades should be a measure of success,” said Ferrum Principal Jennifer Talley.
Through PCBE, “student voice and choice would be considered,” Talley said. “Teacher expertise would be considered. The traditional school year would no longer exist.”
PCBE would intertwine all academic areas for second through fifth graders and teach through STEM-driven instruction. Students would develop an understanding of the relationship of all skills and concepts and how they apply to their real lives.
“Our team believes that engaging, deep, challenging learning means breaking the mold of the traditional classroom structure,” Talley said.
Goals for the upcoming year at Ferrum and Henry include targeting PCBE in the area of science and developing a sustainable model by which other elementary schools can be transformed into PCBE schools.
The team also plans to provide Longwood University and Ferrum College pre-service teachers with a training ground for the implementation of PCBE.
The program is expected to expand over several years to elementary students throughout Franklin County.
