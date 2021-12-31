Ferrum Lions Club celebrates 75 years

A crowd of more than 50 gathered Dec. 4 at the Phoebe Needles Camp and Conference Center for refreshments, presentations and fellowship to celebrate the Ferrum Lions Club’s 75th anniversary. The club was chartered Dec. 10, 1946, almost 75 years ago to the day of the celebration.

Co-president Bob Pohlad said he was very pleased with the number of people attending and that the program covered all aspects of the club’s 75 years. Eric Mills, district governor, and Andre Peery, zone chair, were on hand and spoke at the celebration. With 94 year-old Lion Ed Goode and middle school students, there was quite an age spread of those attending.

Dave Newcombe, co-president, also felt the celebration went well. “Ed Goode was kind of the star of the show,” he said. Goode has been a club member for 73 years and offered remarks. His father was a charter member.

The middle school students were honored as winners in the Lions Clubs International’s Peace Poster Contest. According to its website, “For over three decades, Lions clubs around the globe have been sponsoring a very special art contest in schools and youth groups. Creating peace posters gives children everywhere the chance to express their visions of peace and inspire the world through art and creativity.”

Freda Nichols, art teacher at Benjamin Franklin Middle School, has been involved with the art competitions for about 20 years.

Pohlad was glad to have the students visit the celebration. “It helped the young ones see the value of service clubs.”

Peggy Smith joined the Ferrum Lions Club in 1993. Her husband had been in Lions Club leadership in North Carolina. She said when they moved to Ferrum she joined because they were new to the community and it was something they could do together.

Smith said she finds the club’s most meaningful contributions to the community being those that deal with vision and hearing.

Newcombe was also new to the community when he joined the club in 1987. He said he joined because he “saw it was a group that did things for the community that helped the community.” Helping with vision and hearing needs as well as raising money for the fire and rescue department appealed to Newcombe.

Newcombe said the club recently received a letter of gratitude from a lady who had received glasses because of the Lions. She said the glasses enabled her to go to work and do things she hadn’t been able to do.

The celebration included a presentation by Pohlad which included a lot of history and pictures about the club’s 75 years. In 1987 the club had the distinction of being one of the first Lions Clubs to allow women to join. (Before that time, women could be involved as Lionesses.)

Other examples of community service were to build a picnic shelter at St. James Church and in the early 1950s to raise money to purchase a wheel chair and present it at a rehab center to a man who was paralyzed from the waist down from an accident.

Over the years, the club has provided financial support to more than 20 organizations through fundraisers such as the Ferrum Folk Life Festival chili sales, pancake suppers, sales of Ferrum College and community Christmas ornaments and broom sales.

The opportunity to serve was a big drawing card for bringing Pohlad to the Ferrum Lions Club 43 years ago. As a professor at Ferrum College, he saw community people he admired doing good things and he wanted to serve as well.

Pohlad and Newcombe expressed the specialness of the bonds between the Ferrum Lions Club and Ferrum College and how those bonds have been able to serve the community over the years.

Looking ahead, Pohlad said it’s important to have the Ferrum Lions branch club made up of Ferrum College students engaged and active as there’s a lot they can do to help others.

In reflecting upon the club’s 75th anniversary celebration and what the Ferrum Lions Club does for the community, Pohlad said, “We have always been a group that rallies together for our community and we rallied for a wonderful celebration.”