Ferrum names new VP for academic affairs

Ferrum College announced last week that Kevin Reilly was appointed vice president for academic affairs on Sept. 15. He previously served in the role in an acting capacity.

“I am pleased to be offered the position of vice president for academic affairs,” he said. “I am excited to work with the finest faculty and staff anywhere.”

Reilly arrived at Ferrum as a faculty member of the psychology department in 2002. He served as a school deal for eight years before becoming assistant vice president for academic affairs in 2019.

“My vision,” said Reilly, “is to work collaboratively and build upon our strengths: delivering outstanding opportunities for students through existing programs, while developing exciting new programs, both graduate and undergraduate. We plan to provide career-oriented experiences throughout the college that prepare students for life after college.”

Notably, he played a part in the college earning Level IV approval, which authorized it to offer graduate programs.

“Kevin is an obvious choice for vice president for academic affairs,” said President David Johns. “He has been involved in many of our most important academic initiatives in recent years, and has provided smart and consistent leadership. Kevin is deeply committed to our students and his work is filled with creativity, grace, and good humor. We would be hard pressed to find someone who knows us better or loves us more.”