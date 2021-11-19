Ferrum's Division of Nursing receives $133K grant

The Division of Nursing at Ferrum College was recently awarded a $133,188 Competitive Education Grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission (TRRC). The funds will finance renovations to the division's area in lower Vaughn Chapel.

The renovations will increase classroom space, provide study areas and create a conference room for professional development. Construction is set to start in May of 2022.

The TRRC's Education Committee met on Sept. 21 at the Peaks of Otter Lodge in Bedford to review proposals for the grant. The grant provides funding for projects that support science, technology, engineering, mathematics and health programs at the post-secondary level, including community colleges and four-year-degree institutions, as well as GED programs and workforce development.

The grant represents an increased expansion in the Division of Nursing. Its first RN to BSN cohort enrolled this past spring. The second cohort started this fall.

“Ferrum College’s BSN program is committed to addressing our region’s need for competent and compassionate nurses," Angie Dahl, dean of health professions and social sciences, said. "The pandemic has only intensified the previously existing national shortage, and our program is proud to provide a high-quality nursing education with training in community-based and rural health care delivery, as well as standard acute care clinical environments.”