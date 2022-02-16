Few applications for no-wakesurfing zones handed out so far

Only three applications for the newly approved no-wakesurfing zones have been handed out by the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission so far this year. The zones became allowed as of Jan. 1.

The number was provided by TLAC Executive Director Paula Shoffner at the organization’s monthly meeting Feb. 8. She said, of the three applications, two stated they did not plan to proceed and the third is currently being reviewed by the organization’s attorney.

TLAC approved no-wakesurfing zones at a special meeting held Aug. 10 along with guidelines for what would be required to obtain a no-wakesurfing zone. Applicants must provide proof that a public safety hazard exists on a regular basis or proof of damage to a dock, shoreline or vessel to be considered.

Applicants in a channel, cove or area of water with less than 400 feet between shorelines or the furthest extending points of a structure such as docks will also be considered for no-wakesurfing buoys.

In addition to meeting those requirements, applicants must also obtain written consent from at least 75% of neighbors in the impacted area. The requirement assures that all neighbors are in agreement for the no-wakesurfing zone.

While there has been few requests for applications so far this year, Shoffner said they could grow as summer nears.

With the application process for no-wakesurfing zones expected to take several months, it is unlikely that many will appear this year. Any application must go to TLAC’s navigation committee for review as well as a public hearing before going to the TLAC board for a vote. That vote is then sent to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard for final approval.

The application process follows a similar path as the no-wake zone applications that TLAC has reviewed for years including one currently ongoing with The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing. The development requested a no-wake zone last year.

Shoffner said that application is still under review. Once all documents from Mariner’s Landing are in order, she said the application will next go to the TLAC’s navigation committee.

The Feb. 8 TLAC meeting also had a change in leadership at the start of the meeting. Longtime board member and Franklin County Supervisor Lorie Smith was chosen as the board’s new chairman. She will be replacing Edgar Tuck who previously held the position.

“I sincerely appreciate your confidence,” Smith said after being voted into the chairman position. “I’m going to do my very best.”