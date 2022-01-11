Fire at Rocky Mount home on Jan. 7

According to the Franklin County Department of Public Safety, the county’s 911 center received a call at 11:23 p.m. on Jan. 7 regarding a fire at a residential structure at 192 Hollyfield Road in Rocky Mount.

The first units that arrived at the scene observed smoke coming from the residence. Emergency personnel verified that all occupants were accounted for and out of the residence. They then made entry into the structure, containing the fire to one bedroom and a portion of another. The remainder of the structure sustained heat and smoke damage.

The residents were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The personnel at the scene were able to contain the fire to just two rooms.

Units from the following departments responded to the call: Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department, Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire Department, Franklin County Department of Public Safety and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. There were no reported injuries. The fire remains under investigation.