Fire destroys Doe Run Road home

A Doe Run family is displaced following an Aug. 27 fire that destroyed their home. Rocky Mount, Glade Hill, Boones Mill, and Fork Mountain fire departments and Franklin County Public Safety responded to a fire in the 1800 block of Doe Run Road around 2:30 p.m. Though fire officials say the fire was out by 2:43 p.m., the house may be a total loss. Sgt. Andy Pendleton, a spokesperson for Franklin County Public Safety, said it would be up to the family’s insurance company to declare the home a loss, but added the home was not able to be occupied. The Red Cross is helping the family. Pendleton confirmed one adult and four children were in the home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported. He said the fire was still under investigation, and a cause had not yet been determined.
— From STAFF REPORTS
