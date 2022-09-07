Fire, EMS recruits graduate in Rocky Mount to help bolster understaffed agencies

The Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy recently produced 14 more graduates who will hopefully help fill understaffed local agencies.

The 14 graduates are members of the academy’s second class, class 002. Their graduation ceremony took place on Sept. 1 at the Essig Recreation Center in Rocky Mount.

The academy provides its graduates with the training and certifications required to become paid firefighters and emergency medical technicians. The academy is a joint endeavor by Franklin County and surrounding localities to produce qualified firefighters and EMTs who will hopefully join local agencies.

In August, the academy received a 2022 Achievement Award, courtesy of the Virginia Association of Counties.

“Like many jurisdictions nationally, Franklin, Henry, and Patrick Counties face numerous challenges in recruitment and retention of fire and emergency medical service (EMS) providers. ... These jurisdictions operate combination fire/EMS systems, meaning that first responders are a combination of volunteer and career (paid) providers,” said an Aug. 12 news release from Franklin County about the award. “In the last few years, staff from all three counties have noticed a downtrend in the number of trained volunteer applicants to fill the needed career positions.”

In Franklin County, most of the volunteer losses have been on the EMS side. Data from a Franklin County Board of Supervisors public safety work session held in March showed 70 EMS volunteers across four departments, compared to 114 in 2017.

In the last three weeks, one of the county’s departments lost six EMS volunteers.

The 14 academy recruits who graduated Thursday comprised class 002, the second class to complete the academy since its inception in 2021.

Class 002 included seven recruits from Franklin County, five from Henry County and two from Patrick County.

On Thursday evening, the academy instructors and graduates reflected on the last four months of training, a significant portion of which took place outside in the summer heat.

“These months have been some of the best and worst ways to spend our summer. ... Every last recruit that began this journey is still right here. ... We all had our different why’s for jumping headfirst into this academy and career. ... Throughout our academy, we were repeatedly told ... ‘nobody loves me like me loves me,’” class 002 chief and graduate Amber McGhee said. “Our class motto came from this and it became inspirational to our why’s, too. Recruits, say it with me.”

“For yourself, for us, for others,” the members of class 002 said in one voice.

Friends, family members, local officials and fire and EMS responders applauded as the class 002 graduates completed their firefighter and EMT oaths and accepted their program certificates.

Having completed the academy, the graduates will spend the next several weeks doing on-the-job training before receiving their final certifications and becoming fully fledged career fire and EMS personnel. It won’t end there, though.

Pat Meeks, Franklin County Public Safety Fire Training Coordinator and the academy’s lead instructor, encouraged the graduates to keep learning.

“I ask you to continue your training. ... Take it upon yourself to make yourself better every day. Take it upon yourself to move yourself forward,” Meeks said.

Virginia Department of Fire Programs Executive Director Brad Creasy made the same point.

“What you’ve learned this far is just enough to get you hurt,” Creasy said. “Now you’ve got to decide if that basic instruction you received ... is good enough or if you’re going to be self-motivated, career-long learners that the citizens you serve expect you to be. ... Are you the person you would want crawling down the hallway to save you if you were trapped? I hope that each one of you can say yes; the citizens and your coworkers are depending on it.”