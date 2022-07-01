Fireworks shows set for this weekend at SML

This Saturday Smith Mountain Lake’s longest-running fireworks show is set to return to Parkway Marina after a two-year hiatus. The SML Fireworks and Fire Company Fundraiser benefiting Saunders Volunteer Fire Department is expected to bring big crowds eager to get an early start on celebrating Independence Day.

“It’s going to be just like past years,” said Darrell White, presidents of Saunders Volunteer Fire Department’s board of directors. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with the live music set to start at 5 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for just after dark which should be around 9:45 p.m.

White admitted there will be a few differences to the show this year. The Tate Tuck Band will be performing at this year’s event, following several years of The Worx being the main act. White said food vendors at this year’s event may also be a bit different.

When setting up for this year’s fireworks show, White found that several food vendors who participated in past years are no longer around due to the hardships of not having events due to the pandemic. “So many of those are gone now,” he said. “They are out of business.”

The cost for this year’s event is $10 per person with free admission to those 12-years-old and under.

White said a large crowd is expected with so many people eager to see the show’s return. Several vacationers to the lake plan their visit around the fireworks show, he said.

Having the event on a Saturday is also expected to bring a bigger crowd. White said he estimates between 3,000 and 4,000 people should attend. That number doesn’t even account for the large number of people who come and watch the show by boat.

“We should have a really good crowd,” White said.

On Sunday, the second of the lake’s big fireworks shows is set to take place at Mitchell’s Point Marina. The long running event raises money for the Semper Fi Fund and Operation Command.

Both are nonprofit that benefit veterans in need, which is something Mitchell’s Point Marina co-owner and veteran Jeff Prowse is a major advocate for. He recently worked with the two nonprofits to make handicap renovations to the home of a former colonel in need who couldn’t afford the repairs himself. The total cost for the remodel was $60,000, all paid by the nonprofits.

While there is no charge to attend the fireworks show, Prowse said a donation to either of the two funds is strongly encouraged. He said any donations he receives will go 75% to the Semper Fi Fund and 25% to Operation Command, but he encourages visitors to donate directly at thefund.org and operationcommand.org.

Prowse said things will be going on at the marina starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Games such as cornhole and other activities will be ongoing throughout the day.

Large crowds are also expect Sunday for the event. Prowse said parking may be difficult at the marina. Visitors may have to park a long distance from the show, but he will have staff in golf carts ready to pick anyone up. Those parking away from the show can call 484-3980 and 875-9096 to request a ride in a golf cart.

Fireworks are expected to take place around 10 p.m. Prowse said he works to make the fireworks show bigger every year.

“I told people I was going to make it bigger every year until the cops show up,” Prowse said. “Now it is big enough that I have to ask cops to attend.”

One of the lake’s other major fireworks shows, the annual event at Downtown Moneta has been canceled for a third year. Moneta Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeremiah Calhoun said the fireworks show would not be held this year due to scheduling issues. He said the fireworks show would return next year on July 1.

