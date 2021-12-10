First annual "Chari-Tree Action" is underway

American Partners Federal Credit Union is celebrating its first Christmas in Rocky Mount by raising awareness and money for several area nonprofit organizations. It is calling the event a “Chari-Tree Auction.”
“Nonprofit organizations are created and designed to support, build up and strengthen communities. We are proud that credit unions are nonprofits and we want to do all we can to support other organizations that have similar goals of making communities stronger,” Brian Bone, CEO of the credit union, said.
Organizations including Healing Strides, STEP Inc. and the Franklin County YMCA have decorated Christmas trees in the credit union’s lobby. The trees are being auctioned off at the end of the holiday season. The winners of the auction will get to take their trees home with them. Donations are also being accepted for organizations that are not among those that have decorated trees. The credit union said that 100% of the winning bids and donations will go directly to the nonprofit organizations. Bids are being accepted at the credit union’s lobby and on its website.
“Healing Strides is excited to participate in the first of many Chari-Tree Auctions. We were so excited we decided to do two trees. One to auction, horse themed, of course, and one for our participants to make ornaments to help decorate. We do hope our community will come by and support this wonderful opportunity for a fun and festive time,” Carol Young, CEO of Healing Strides of VA, said.
To celebrate the initiative, a reception will be held at the credit union’s 77 Powder Creek Lane location in Rocky Mount on Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. Snacks and beverages, including brownies, cookies, tarts cocoa and coffee, will be provided by The Koffee Barn.
“Whether you want to place a bid on a tree, donate to one of these organizations, or just come to show your support, all are invited,” Brent Clarke, business development officer for the credit union, said. “Please join us to celebrate the season and support the Franklin County community.”