First annual "Chari-Tree Action" is underway

American Partners Federal Credit Union is celebrating its first Christmas in Rocky Mount by raising awareness and money for several area nonprofit organizations. It is calling the event a “Chari-Tree Auction.”

“Nonprofit organizations are created and designed to support, build up and strengthen communities. We are proud that credit unions are nonprofits and we want to do all we can to support other organizations that have similar goals of making communities stronger,” Brian Bone, CEO of the credit union, said.

Organizations including Healing Strides, STEP Inc. and the Franklin County YMCA have decorated Christmas trees in the credit union’s lobby. The trees are being auctioned off at the end of the holiday season. The winners of the auction will get to take their trees home with them. Donations are also being accepted for organizations that are not among those that have decorated trees. The credit union said that 100% of the winning bids and donations will go directly to the nonprofit organizations. Bids are being accepted at the credit union’s lobby and on its website.