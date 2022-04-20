More than 350 jars of peanut butter were collected April 9 during the most recent Striper Mafia fishing tournament. This peanut butter goes to the Weekend Pack-A-Sack program for local school children in need. Striper Mafia officials, fishermen, Sea Tow Smith Mountain Lake members and Weichert Realtors Bridges and Company all provided donations. Weichert Realtors was a drop-off location for donors and brought in 76 of the jars.
Fishing tournament collects peanut butter for local children
- Submitted by Nancy Ellett
