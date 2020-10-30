Food distribution event is Friday afternoon

The first pop up food distribution was held in March as a crisis response to COVID-19. Feeding Southwest Virginia is returning to the area due to the continue need based on the increase in unemployment percentage in the last six months.

“We look at unemployment statistics of all counties and cities in our 26 county service region to see where there is the greatest need,” said Pamela Irvine, Feeding Southwest Virginia president and CEO. “Franklin County School system is the largest employer in that area and most staff from teachers to administrators have not returned to work full time and there has been a spike in unemployment due to that. Many people are facing food insecurity for the first time in their lives. We want to be there for them and for those that continue to struggle.“