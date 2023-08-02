ROANOKE — As a contaminant in the Roanoke River continues to wane, the region’s public water supplier has resumed drawing from the river to replenish the nearby Spring Hollow reservoir.

The most recent tests of water samples did not detect any GenX, a so-called forever chemical used in the manufacture of many consumer products, in the river upstream from the west Roanoke County reservoir.

On July 24, the Western Virginia Water Authority resumed pumping to fill Spring Hollow, where water levels have fallen steadily since last summer, when the chemical was first detected in the river.

“We are continuing to monitor river data and the reservoir level,” Sarah Baumgardner, a spokeswoman for the authority, wrote in an email Wednesday.

Although GenX still remains in the reservoir at high levels – 43 parts per trillion, more than four times higher than what is recommended by a government health advisory for drinking water – the hope is that cleaner water from the river will eventually bring the concentration down.

Spring Hollow’s water goes through a carbon filtering system before it is distributed to customers, and tests in recent months have shown the GenX level to be below 10 parts per trillion, which is the maximum recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency over a lifetime of consumption.

By the time pumping resumed, Spring Hollow was down to nearly 40 feet below full pond, or 55.5% of its usable capacity. On Wednesday, the level had risen about four feet, to 59% capacity.

The authority stopped pumping water to Spring Hollow last August, about the time it was determined that GenX in the reservoir was coming from the river. In November, the source was traced to ProChem Inc. of Elliston, a company about five miles upstream.

An investigation found that ProChem had been hired to conduct “chemical washing” of equipment from The Chemours Company, which uses GenX at a West Virginia plant to make fluoropolymers, which can repel heat, oil and water.

GenX and other forever chemicals are widely used in the manufacture of a variety of consumer products that include non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, carpet, upholstery, cosmetics, fast-food wrappings and other items. They are called forever chemicals because they break down very slowly once released into the environment.

ProChem has said it had no knowledge that it was servicing GenX-tainted equipment. Wastewater from the process was dumped into a sanitary sewer that routed it to a public treatment plant, where it was then released into the river. ProChem cancelled its contract with Chemours, and since then contamination levels have slowly decreased.

Spring Hollow serves about 13,000 of the water authority’s 69,000-some customers in the city of Roanoke, the counties of Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke, and the towns of Boones Mill and Vinton. Most of the homes and businesses that receive Spring Hollow water are in Roanoke County.

The authority has been using two methods to test its water. The first is called grab sampling, which captures a chemical’s presence at the precise time the sample was collected. Those tests have shown no GenX in the river upstream from Spring Hollow all year.

Also used is passive sampling, which involves testing the water over an extended time period as it flows through a membrane. Although that method did detect GenX earlier this year, the most recent round of samples taken from May 3 through June 7 was negative.

The authority has reduced the amount of Spring Hollow water distributed to customers for the past year, making up the difference by drawing more from Carvins Cove, which tests have shown to be GenX-free.

More recent tests have detected the chemical in a third source of public drinking water, Smith Mountain Lake, but at levels below the EPA health advisory.