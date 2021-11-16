Four remain in hospital after Saturday fire

Four people remain hospitalized following a fire at a Smith Mountain Lake home late Saturday.

Franklin County Public Safety held a press conference Monday morning to provide an update on individuals injured in the blaze that destroyed a home on Southern Key in Moneta.

A 911 call reporting the fire was made from the home at 11:29 p.m. on Saturday. Billy Ferguson, Franklin County’s director of public safety, said the caller also reported people were trapped in the home.

The Scruggs Volunteer Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene at 11:37 p.m. Chief Dempsey Moore said the front and side of the home were “fully involved” on arrival.

“That’s when we heard the people in the back screaming,” Moore said.

The two homeowners and two caretakers were on the back deck of the home unable to exit. The deck was approximately 12 feet off the ground and stairs off the deck were also on fire, Moore said.

The two caretakers jumped from the deck before they could be rescued by firefighters. “I’d say we probably would have had all four of them jump if the other two were able to,” Moore said.

