Franklin County ag fair returns with enthusiasm

For four days, Franklin County residents enjoyed the return of the agricultural fair after a COVID-19-induced hiatus.

According to Assistant Franklin County Administrator Michael Burnette, the ag fair was last held in 2019.

“When COVID hit, everybody kind of put everything on hold,” said Carol Haynes, Virginia Cooperative Extension Family and Consumer Science Agent.

Haynes covers Franklin, Pittsylvania and Henry counties and the city of Martinsville.

But last week, another measure of normalcy returned to Franklin County. The fair began Sept. 14 with grand opening ceremonies at the main gate of the the Franklin County Recreation Park and ran through 10 p.m. Saturday.

“We are excited and this has been fantastic for the county and it’s a real passion and love for me. I’m excited about it, to see it grow. It’s just a wonderful experience,” Haynes said.

On Thursday, Franklin County Director of Tourism and Marketing Kevin Tosh said the fair’s official opening night attendance was still being tallied, but might have set a new record.

Fairgoers returned to carnival games and food vendors, as well as the All American Pig Races, the Great Lakes Timber Show and, of course, tractor pulls featuring the Blue Ridge Lawn & Garden Tractor Pullers and the Southwestern Virginia Antique Tractor & Gas Engine Association.

“The community, as you can see, is very excited. ... We’re showcasing the sights, the sounds, the tastes, the smells of Franklin County and folks are just having a great time,” Tosh said, gesturing to the fair around him Thursday.

Families enjoyed the Little Critters Petting Zoo and music lovers basked on the grass in front of the Crooked Road Stage.

In 2020 and 2021, fair competitions were sidelined along with the festivities.

“You really get the full experience when you’re here and you’re walking around and you’re touching it, picking up the jars and looking at it,” Haynes said.

The livestock contests still weren’t back in full force this year, but static exhibit fair contest entries were on display in a big white tent.

The hiatus didn’t seem to have affected residents’ enthusiasm in the slightest. Haynes said this was the largest year for exhibits entered in the ag fair, a fact which Tosh confirmed.

“We saw record-breaking numbers in our competitive exhibit tent,” Tosh said.