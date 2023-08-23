This year’s Franklin County Agriculture Fair broke attendance records. Large crowds came out for each night of this year’s four-day fair at the Franklin County Recreation Park.

A record 9,285 people attended the fair, according to Kevin Tosh, director of tourism and marketing for Franklin County. That figure beats last year’s record of 9,068 visitors.

The Aug. 16 opening night of the fair also broke attendance records for the first day of the fair with 1,116 visitors, according to Tosh. The previous record was 734 visitors.

“It was a highly successful fair,” Tosh said.

Good weather and no rain throughout the four-day fair contributed to the success, Tosh said. Moving the fair a month earlier also set the Franklin County Ag Fair apart from other area county fairs set in September and led to more visitors from outside the county, he said.

This year’s fair was moved up a month from the third week of September to the third week of August due to scheduling conflicts with the midway rides provider. While no date has been set for next year’s fair, Tosh said last weekend’s record visitors may lead to discussions on a possible change from the traditional September date.

“It’s definitely leaves some food for thought,” Tosh said.

A survey was also provided to visitors at this year’s fair asking what they would like to see added to the fair in the future. Tosh said county staff will be going over those surveys while planning for next year’s fair.