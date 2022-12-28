Franklin County board backs away from recreation elements at Summit View Business Park

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors may reconsider the feasibility of recreational areas planned for the Summit View Business Park.

Roughly five years ago, the county had Timmons Group, a Richmond-based engineering and technology firm, complete a master plan for the business park. Since its inception, the business park’s mission has been to keep young people employed in the county and drive tax revenue growth. So far, the county has invested more than $30 million in the business park.

In addition to pad sites for several large businesses, the master plan includes areas in the business park for recreation and other “quality of life” amenities like a fire and EMS station and an event venue.

During the supervisors’ Dec. 20 work session on the park, Franklin County Economic Development Director Beth Simms said the county has been using the blended approach as a selling point— something unique to attract companies and set Summit View apart from other business parks.

“The county looked at this as a different kind of business park. ... To differentiate the park and be attractive to a different kind of employer, it was determined that quality of life would be built into the heart of the park,” Assistant County Administrator Michael Burnette said. “Due to the significant investment that we expected to put into the park, the board at the time looked at ways to incorporate what citizens need along with business communities.”

As it turns out, though, prospective businesses may not consider it an asset to be so close to such amenities. Simms said some companies have had concerns about conflicting uses for the park.

“They had concerns over the master plan showing a public recreation area embedded within the park. This issue will be more concerning for larger projects with higher capital investment and jobs given they will have higher volumes of truck traffic. This has been expressed as a liability concern due to the increased pedestrian traffic encouraged by the park’s current design, including current and planned recreation facilities, nearby houses, street lights and event grounds,” Simms said.

In other words, industrial businesses don’t want to cause problems — noise, light, heavy traffic, emissions — in an area that, according to the vision of the master plan, includes more residential elements.

“Hearing all of the pushback that evidently did occur with the borrowing for the park, perhaps the board considered putting some recreational amenities in the park that would help to offset all of the pushback they were getting, in order for the citizens to feel that they had participation in this decision,” Gills Creek District Supervisor Lorie Smith said, alluding to a lack of public support for the business park around the time of the master plan’s creation.

Smith was not a supervisor when the master plan was created.

While the Timmons Group developed the master plan for the park, the county had Chmura Analytics create a return on investment study for the park’s development, with reasonable progress estimates at five year intervals over the first two decades. According to those estimates, the business park should have generated 324 jobs by now as opposed to less than 200.

According to the master plan, the park has space for 11 large businesses. The cost to build in the park would likely prohibit smaller businesses from locating there. So far, three large businesses have announced locations in the park, and one of them is up and running.

Using grant money, the county is in the process of commissioning a study to determine the best uses and structure for the business park. The results of the study should help the county decide whether or not to continue with its blended approach. Summit View is, after all, competing for businesses’ attention with hundreds of other large building sites in Virginia.

In the meantime, Smith and Blackwater District Supervisor Ronald Mitchell seem to be against any further significant investment in the business park.

“I think it can be successful,” Smith said. “But at what cost?”