Franklin County citizens pay homage to local military heroes

“(My son) went there and he came back (home) and I thank God for that because there were many who didn’t come back,” Leavelle said.

“The soldiers of the past paved the way for others to serve and to insure the safety of America,’’ Leavelle said.

Leavelle did not serve in a war, but she was responsible for helping soldiers and their families deal with its aftereffects.

“I was honored to serve and help those who had returned from war. We all have a part to play and I encourage each of us to play our part. No matter how small or how big, it’s important because we need each other,’’ Leavelle said.

“Being a part of the military not only enhanced my educational goals and my skills, it motivated me to be the best in my field,’’ Leavelle said. “It molded me to be a better person.”

After her service, Leavelle, a mother of three, would attain degrees from Virginia Western Community College and Radford University.

“She, like many of us, knows that noncommissioned officers run the military,’’ Moore said.

“I want those who are within my voice to go into their communities and do great works,’’ Leavelle said. “I was blessed to serve my country.’’